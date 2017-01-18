Revitalizing Salina – Salina gives initial approval to tax funding for downtown

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — The Salina City Commission has given initial approval to authorizing special tax funding for a multimillion dollar redevelopment project in downtown Salina.

The commission voted Tuesday night on first reading to authorize $154 million in special tax funding for business and tourism projects. Commission members also approved a development agreement with Salina 2010, a private group leading the project.

The Salina Journal reports the project is expected to include about $105 million in private funding and $17.7 million in public funds. Other funding will include state-issued STAR bonds, Community Improvement District sales tax funds and Tax Increment Financing property tax funds.

The major parts of the project include a field house, a hotel, streetscape improvements, a restaurant, an entertainment center, a car museum and housing.