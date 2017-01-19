JC/Geary County Animal Shelter to Temporarily Close

The Junction City – Geary County Animal Shelter is closing it’s doors – but not forever.

The shelter will close for four days – January 30th through February 2nd – in order to install new flooring.

Jennifer Gfeller, Director, said that the new floors are necessary in order for the shelter to stay open.

“We get a yearly inspection, and in the last six months we were told we had to do something about our floor,” said Gfeller. “With our current flooring system we cannot clean properly because of all the cracks and so, germs and disease can get under that floor and no matter how much we clean we can’t get it all.”

The current floors give visitors a false impression of the facilities – something that will change once the new flooring is installed.

“It’s going to give us a facelift for the shelter, and it’s going to help more people see that we’re doing good work and that we are a clean facility,” said Gfeller.

The floors were funded out of the Animal Shelter’s regular budget due to an abundance of community donations and support from the Friends of Animals that freed monies that may not have been otherwise available.

While closed, shelter staff asks that owners wishing to drop off pets wait until they reopen. Regular intake of strays, abandoned pets and animals in need will continue while closed.

Again, the closure is temporary on January 30th, 31st, February 1st and 2nd.