K-18 Bridge is Coming Down, Coming Down, Coming Down…D-Day Friday

A tentative date has been set for the blasting of the K-18 overpass bridge at US Highway 77 in Junction City.

Fire Chief Terry Johnson said that will be something closely monitored by local fire officials.

“It’s unusual to bring explosives into a community…so we take it very seriously, and we’re trying to monitor the situation and we’re watching the progress of the preparations to make sure that we’re not going to have anything that’s going to put the community at risk,” said Johnson.

The blasting is still pending KDOT approval as of Wednesday – which is expected to be received – but Johnson said the blasting materials will make their way in to the area Friday evening.

“Between 5 and 7 [pm] is actually when [the explosives] will be here..there will be a ten minute window where they will shut down [US Highway] 77, and then they’re going to blast and then open up the detours and then start clearing out the debris,” said Johnson.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has provided City officials with a 12 hour time frame to blast the bridge and clear the debris.