A 22 year old Manhattan man has been arrested on multiple counts of child sex crimes.

According to the Riley County Police Department, John Gaver was taken into custody around 7:00 pm on Wednesday for requested charges of six counts of criminal sodomy of a child between 14 and 16 years old and four counts of soliciting a child between 14 and 16 years of age.

As of Thursday Gaver remains in jail. His bond has been set at $160,000.

Police did not release any additional information.