To My Plate and Beyond Exhibit at the Flint Hills Discovery Center

Manhattan, KS, January 19, 2016– January 21 through May 14, the Flint Hills Discovery Center invites you to come meet Max, a 7-year-old learning about MyPlate’s eating guidelines in school. Tonight the MyPlate appears in Max’s dream, and it can fly! So, he and his best pal Munch climb aboard and go off on a healthy food adventure.

“Getting kids to eat healthy and exercise is always a challenge, but To My Plate and Beyond will help the entire family see a healthy lifestyle in a whole new light,” said Stephen Bridenstine, Public Program Coordinator. “It’s fun and interactive and all in one place!”

With the To My Plate and Beyond Exhibit, sponsored by Via Christi, children can get hands-on in the Supermarket with the Great Grain Grab game and let their voices and feet fly to the sounds of musical raps of healthy choices. Next, soar through the Urban Garden in a rainbow of colors, each one representing a different health benefit. Hungry yet? It’s time to compile plates of food at drive-through and sit down restaurants. Get moving to the music at Hot Plate, a life-size game that challenges children to identify different foods by toe-tapping on footpads.

While the exhibition is designed for children, the FHDC will be encouraging people of all ages to adhere to their New Year resolutions through promotions, events and camps. Free Go See It! lectures by Via Christi health professionals will focus on heart health, fitness and nutrition. One trail from Manhattan Parks and Recreation’s Trail Guide will be highlighted each week. A social media contest will be held encouraging community members to walk the trails, with a rental at the FHDC as a grand prize. In addition, the public can submit photos of their healthy dishes to the FHDC Facebook page to win bi-weekly prizes. Manhattan Community Gardens will also be featured throughout the duration of the exhibit, and children’s Adventure Camps will focus on health and nutrition.

“Focusing on the My Plate nutrition guide, we’ve planned our spring programs to help meet those New Year resolutions,” said Bridenstine. “Our monthly Go See It! lectures will feature registered dieticians and nurses from Via Christi who will teach about healthy lifestyle choices. We’ve even planned our spring Adventure Camps to show kids a whole new side of healthy eating.”

To My Plate and Beyond was organized by the Purdue Agriculture Exhibit Design Center and made possible through the support of the American Dairy Association and Indiana’s Dairy Farm Families.