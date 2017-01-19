Wildcats Return Home for DeLoss Dodds Invitational

MANHATTAN, Kan. – After two straight weeks on the road in the state of Kansas, the Kansas State track and field team returns to Manhattan for its first home meet of 2017 as the Wildcats host the third-annual DeLoss Dodds Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Ahearn Field House.

Friday’s combined events are set to begin at 10 a.m., CT, with the women’s pentathlon, while the conclusion of the men’s heptathlon begins at 9 a.m., CT, on Saturday morning. Field events also begin Saturday at 9 a.m., CT, with track events kicking off at 3:30 p.m., CT. Admission to both days of competition is free.

“The combined event is primarily made up of athletes from Colorado State and ourselves,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Cliff Rovelto said. “There are athletes in both genders who are likely to be at the NCAA Championships in March. Depending on how the teams enter on Saturday it could be a very competitive competition between all the schools participating. The quality of the competition on the men’s side will be very good. On the women’s side, there is one or more national caliber athletes in almost every event.”

The first DeLoss Dodds Invitational was held during the 2015 indoor season. At that meet, K-State recorded 14 first-place finishes and saw multiple personal bests set en route to a sweep of the triple dual against Oklahoma State and Tulsa. During the 2016 edition of the meet, K-State recorded eight first-place finishes as both the men and women swept Oklahoma State, North Texas and Tulsa.

During its last meet, K-State recorded 14 first-place finishes at the KSU-KU-WSU Triangular. The women swept Kansas (114) and Wichita State (112) with 118 points, while the men defeated Wichita State (105), but fell to Kansas (128) with a final score of 113 points. The Wildcats went on to finish in second place at the meet with 231 points, 11 points behind Kansas, who won the meet with 242 points.

Freshman Wurrie Njadoe highlighted an overall strong performance at the Triangular by winning high-point scorer of the meet honors after winning the 60 meter dash, 200 meter dash and long jump, as well as a second-place finish in the 4×400 meter relay to earn 22.25 points.

Live results for the meet will be provided by Heartland Timing for both days of competition and can be found here. Start lists, meet notes and final results will be posted on the home meet page at kstatesports.com and can be found here.

For the latest on K-State track and field follow @kstatesports and @KStateTFXC on Twitter or Kansas State Track & Field/Cross Country on Facebook.