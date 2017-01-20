Bluejays Fall to Shawnee Mission South in First Round of Tournament

The Blue Jays fell to Shawnee Mission South 47-42 in the first round of the Tournament of Champions in Dodge City, KS Thursday afternoon.

The game was tied 34-34 going into the 4th quarter, but Shawnee Mission South’s A.J. Webster took over scoring 8 of his 13 points in that final quarter. That scoring by Webster was the difference maker with the BlueJays missing close shots in and around the rim ultimately falling short by 5 points.

Lonnie Autry led the BlueJays in scoring with 11 points.

Junction City will play Newton in the consolation semi-final today at 2:00 pm. Newton lost to Holcomb 59-40.

In other first round scores, Wichita North defeated Dodge City 59-48 and Derby downed Bishop Carroll 62-47.

Junction City fell to 2-7 with the loss to Shawnee Mission South.