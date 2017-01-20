BlueJays Improve to 3-7 on the Season With a Win Over Newton

The Junction City Blue Jays defeated the Newton Railers 54-43 in the consolation semi-final round of the Tournament of Champions Friday afternoon in Dodge City.

The BlueJays trailed 20-19 at halftime plagued by 14 turnovers in the first half. They cut that number down to 6 turnovers in the second half, and increased their shooting percentage to 50%.

A.J. Dickerson scored 14 points to lead the BlueJays (3-7) to their third win this season. Newton fell to 2-9 on the season.

The BlueJays will play in the 5th place consolation game at 2:30 pm on Saturday, January 21st where they will take on the winner of the Dodge City – Bishop Carroll game.