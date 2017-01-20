Court: No new trial for man sentenced for murder of Kan. woman

TOPEKA -The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the Saline County District Court’s decision to deny 36-year-old Dane C. DeWeese’s motion for new trial.

DeWeese was convicted of first-degree murder and sentence to life in prison for the April 2013 death of 27-year-old Kristin Taylor whose beaten body was found in a ravine off Interstate 135.

In the motion, DeWeese argued the state violated Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 83 S. Ct. 1194, 10 L. Ed. 2d 215 (1963) when it failed to disclose a police report to the defense before trial.

Chief Justice Lawton R. Nuss wrote the opinion for a unanimous court, which rejected DeWeese’s arguments. The court held that the evidence contained in the undisclosed report was cumulative and, therefore, not material under Brady. Accordingly, the court affirmed the district court’s decision.

DeWeese must serve at least 25 years of the life sentence and nearly 11 years for the conspiracy charge before being eligible for parole.