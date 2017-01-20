Flu Activity on the Rise

Reports of Influenza A are increasing through-out the state of Kansas. There has also been a rise in flu-like illnesses and symptoms.

Influenza (the flu) is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. Certain people are at greater risk for serious complications from the flu, such as:

Adults 65 and older

Pregnant women

Young children

People with medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and chronic lung disease

The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year.

It is not too late to receive your flu vaccine. The Geary County Health Department has flu vaccines available for all ages. Vaccinations are available via walk-in or appointment at the clinic. Please call for pricing.

Other prevention tips include washing your hands often, avoiding contact with sick people, practicing good health habits, staying home if you are sick, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

The Geary County Health Department Hours of Operation are Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am until 5:30 pm and Friday from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm. Walk-in hours Monday through Thursday are 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and 8:00 am until 2:00 pm on Fridays.

For more information call the Health Department at 762-5788.