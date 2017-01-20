Fort Riley Tax Center Open: Free Tax Services for Soldiers, Families, Retirees

Fort Riley, January 20, 2017 – Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division leaders officially opened the Tax Center Jan. 19. The center is located in Building 7034, at the corner of Normandy and Bullard on Custer Hill.

“This is the 15th year the Tax Center has been in operation at Fort Riley, and we’ve saved our clients millions of dollars in filing fees over that time,” said Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence.

The center, part of the 1st Infantry Division’s Staff Judge Advocate office, provides free tax preparation assistance to military members, including active duty, active Army Reservists on orders for more than 30 days, retirees and eligible family members.

The staff of highly trained tax preparation consultants promises excellent customer service while helping to ease a traditionally stressful yearly activity.

For more information, visit http://www.riley.army.mil/Units/Staff/Staff-Judge-Advocate/Tax-Center or call the Tax Center at 785-239-1040.