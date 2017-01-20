Inauguration Day for Donald Trump; Watch Live

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sworn in to office at 11:47 a.m. Eastern Time today.

Watch the inauguration live here coverage begins 10 a.m. CST

Trump and wife Melania also attend a service at St. John’s Church on Friday morning. President Barack Obama and the first lady also hosted a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps at the White House.

After Trump is sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, Obama says goodbye, leaving by helicopter from the White House East Front lawn at 12:30 p.m.