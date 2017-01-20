Junction City Reds Baseball Club Tryouts Jan. 28

The Junction City Reds Baseball Club will host tryouts on Saturday, January 28th at 9:00am. Additional dates will be released at the tryouts.

Tryouts are for the 16 to 18 year old Division Babe Ruth League; interested participants cannot turn 19 before May 1, 2017.

Tryouts are located at the Indoor Baseball Academy above the Goodwill building at 1008 W. 6th Street in Junction City. Use the east door for entrance.

This year the State Tournament will be held in Wellington, KS, the Midwest Plains Regional in Junction City, and the World Series Championship in Ephrata, WA.

Players will be required to build a Field Level profile for college recruiters.

For more information contact Head Coach Denver Kell at 785-202-2022.