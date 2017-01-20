K-State Hosts 7/8 West Virginia on a Blackout Saturday

GAME 19

7/8 WEST VIRGINIA (15-3, 4-2 Big 12)

AT KANSAS STATE (14-4, 3-3 Big 12)

Saturday, January 21, 2017 >> 5:05 p.m. >> Bramlage Coliseum >> Manhattan, Kan.

TICKETS

kstatesports.com

$25 (bench), $50 (chairbacks)

Wildcat 4-Pack: $75 (4 bench/GA)

12+ Groups: $15

COACHES

Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78)

Overall: 406-213/19th season

At K-State: 93-58/5th season

vs. West Virginia: 3-5 (2-2 at home)

West Virginia: Bob Huggins (West Virginia ‘77)

Overall: 806-324/35th season

At West Virginia: 216-113/10th season

vs. Kansas State: 6-3 (2-2 on the road)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State (14-4, 3-3 Big 12)

G: #3 Kamau Stokes (11.3 ppg., 4.7 apg.)

G: #5 Barry Brown (12.7 ppg., 3.3 rpg.)

G: #25 Wesley Iwundu (12.1 ppg., 5.3 rpg.)

F: #32 Dean Wade (10.1 ppg., 5.2 rpg.)

F: #4 D.J. Johnson (12.3 ppg., 6.3 rpg.)

7/8 West Virginia (15-3, 4-2 Big 12)

G: #2 Jevon Carter (11.9 ppg., 4.8 apg.)

G: #4 Daxter Miles, Jr. (10.2 ppg., 2.0 rpg.)

F: #11 Nathan Adrian (10.7 ppg., 6.5 rpg.)

F: #20 Brandon Watkins (7.4 ppg., 4.4 rpg.)

F: #23 Esa Ahmad (11.7 ppg., 4.6 rpg.)

INSIDE THE SERIES

Overall: West Virginia leads 6-4 (series began in 1949)

In Big 12 era: West Virginia leads 5-3 (2-2 on the road)

In Manhattan: Series tied 2-2 (last meeting – 1/2/2016)

Current Streak: West Virginia, 5

Last Meeting: West Virginia, 70-55, in Morgantown, W. Va., on 1/26/2016

Weber vs. West Virginia: 3-5 (2-2 at home)

Weber vs. Huggins: 5-5 (2-2 at home)

GAME 19 – QUICK HITTERS

· Kansas State (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) continues the gauntlet that is Big 12 play on Saturday, as the Wildcats take on former coach Bob Huggins and No. 7/8 West Virginia (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) at 5 p.m. CT at Bramlage Coliseum.

· Huggins coached K-State for just one season from 2006-07, helping the Wildcats to their first 20-win season and first postseason appearance in 8 seasons with a 23-12 mark and a trip to the Postseason NIT. However, he helped set the stage for the tenure of his former assistant Frank Martin who tallied 117 wins and 5 consecutive postseason trips from 2007-12.

· Huggins is one of 13 current Division I or II head coaches with ties to the K-State program as either a former player or coach, including 3 in the Big 12 (joining Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger and OSU’s Brad Underwood).

· Saturday’s contest will be the last at home for January, as the Wildcats finish the month off at Iowa State on Tuesday and at Tennessee in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28. The team is 10-1 at home venues this season with the Baylor loss snapping an 11-game home court winning streak.

· West Virginia owns a 6-4 edge in the all-time series with K-State, which includes a 5-game winning streak and wins the past 2 seasons at Bramlage Coliseum. The last Wildcat win (78-56) came at home on Jan. 18, 2014.

· K-State ended a 2-game skid on Wednesday night with a 96-88 win at Oklahoma State, which was the first victory at Gallagher-Iba Arena since 2012. The Wildcats totaled the ninth-most points in a road game in school history, including the most-ever in a Big 12 road game.

· Sophomore Barry Brown tallied his second career 20-point game with a career-best 22 points to pace 5 Wildcats in double figures against the Cowboys. Senior Wesley Iwundu, who had 15 points to go with a game-tying 8 rebounds and a career-best 8 assists, became the 27th Wildcat and the fourth under head coach Bruce Weber, to eclipse 1,000 career points.

· K-State is the only Big 12 team to have all 5 starters averaging in double figures and the lone school with 5 double-digit scorers. In all, the Wildcats have had 6 different leading scorers with 5 of those players tallying at least 10 double-figure scoring games led by sophomore Barry Brown’s 14.

· K-State ranks among the national leaders in steals (8.3 spg./26th) and turnovers forced (16.0/33rd). The Wildcats have helped force double-digit turnovers in 16 games, including 10 or more steals 6 times, and have scored at least 14 points off those turnovers in 17 games. The team is averaging 17.7 points off of turnovers, including 15.3 points in Big 12 play.

THE OPPONENT: 7/8 WEST VIRGINIA (15-3, 4-2 Big 12)

· No. 7/8 West Virginia enters Saturday’s game with a 15-3 overall record and a 4-2 mark in Big 12 play after falling 89-87 in overtime on Wednesday night at home… The Mountaineers are 5-2 away from home, including 3-1 in true road games.

· The Mountaineers are averaging 89 points on 48.2 percent shooting, including 35.4 percent from 3-point range, on the season with 38 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 12.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game… They are allowing foes 63.9 points per game on 41.7 percent shooting, including 31.9 percent from beyond the arc… The team is shooting 64.5 percent from the free throw line.

· West Virginia ranks 1st in the Big 12 in scoring offense, scoring margin, assists, steals, turnover margin and offensive rebounds.

· WVU is one of the diverse scoring teams in the Big 12 with 6 players averaging 8 or more points, including 4 in double figures led by junior Jevon Carter (11.9 ppg.)… Carter paces the team in assists (4.8 apg.) and steals (3.1 spg.)… Sophomore Esa Ahmad (11.7 ppg.), senior Nathan Adrian (10.7 ppg.) and junior Daxter Miles, Jr. (10.2 ppg.) also average double digits.

· West Virginia is led by 10th-year head coach Bob Huggins, who is one of just 10 Division I coaches to tally 800 or more wins.

BREAKING DOWN THE SERIES

· This will be the 11th meeting between the two schools with West Virginia leading 6-4 in a series that dates to 1949.

· West Virginia is 5-3 in the Big 12 era vs. K-State with the Mountaineers sweeping the season series in both 2015 and 2016.

· The Mountaineers’ current 5-game winning streak is the longest by an Big 12 foe against the Wildcats, which includes an 87-83 victory in double overtime in Manhattan on Jan. 2, 2016 and a 70-55 victory at home on Jan. 26, 2016.

· K-State is 2-2 at home against West Virginia with the last win coming by a score of 78-56 on Jan. 18, 2014.