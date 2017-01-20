Kan. court upholds conviction, sentence in death of 14-month old

TOPEKA -The Kansas Supreme Court Friday upheld the convictions and sentence of Antonio Brown Sr. for the October 2011 killing of 14-month-old Clayden Urbanek, according to a media release from the court.

Brown was convicted in Saline County District Court of felony murder, two counts of child abuse, and one count of interference with a law enforcement officer.

The court rejected Brown’s arguments that his confession was involuntary because investigating officers ignored his request for an attorney during questioning, that the jury was not properly instructed on felony murder, and that the evidence was insufficient for the charge of interference with a law enforcement officer.

Clayden died from injuries he sustained in Brown’s care while his mother was at work. Brown told the child’s mother he fell from a couch. Salina police who arrested Brown found him hiding in the basement of an acquaintance’s home.

On appeal, Brown claimed his inculpatory statements to interviewing officers should not be used at his trial because he was denied a lawyer during questioning after requesting one. But the court rejected this argument, noting that after Brown was unsuccessful contacting an attorney, Brown reinitiated the conversation with the officers, repeatedly saying he was willing to keep talking about what had happened. In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, the court held that Brown “knowingly and intelligently waived the previously-asserted right to counsel.”

The court also rejected Brown’s argument that he was not interfering with the duties of a law enforcement officer by hiding in the basement after the officers identified themselves and ordered him to come out. The court said Brown’s failure to obey “created an immediate safety issue for both the officers and Brown. And the officers had to engage in additional actions to address the heightened security concerns.”