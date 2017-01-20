Kan. women’s protest march to show solidarity for march in DC

WICHITA -Women in Kansas and across the nation will march on Saturday in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington,

It is a women-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds. The leaders want to promote shared humanity and pronounce a bold message of resistance and self-determination, according to a social media report.

The march in Wichita begins at 10am at The Keeper of the Plains, 650 North Seneca. They will march to City Hall where a rally will be held.

They are gathering to unite voices, share stories, support and encourage one another, according to a social media report.

They will come together to resist that which stands to threaten “civil and human rights and the civil and human rights of all people.”

A similar rally is being held at 1p.m. in on the south steps of the state capitol in Topeka.

Among the scheduled speakers are Stephanie Mott (LGBTQ), Elise Higgins (Repro Rights)

Barbara Ballard (KS legislator), Heather Ousley (Education), Dot Nary (Disability Rights)

Ana Maldonado (Sexual Assault/Violence)

Glenda Overstreet (BLM), Anaya Vasu and Sho Glashausser (Youth), CarynMirriam-Goldberg (KS Poet Laureate, 09-12)