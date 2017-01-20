Ladies Night Out, Sponsored by GCH

Geary Community Hospital is sponsoring a Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, February 21st at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City.

February is Women’s Heart Health month and the American Heart Association’s designated Go Red for Women campaign.

Admission to the event is $25 which includes heavy appetizers, swag bags, door prizes and a vendor fair.

Heather Ryan, a heart attack survivor, will be the guest speaker.

The event begins at 5:30 pm on February 21st and all in attendance are encouraged to wear red.

For more information or to reserve tickets call 210-3307.