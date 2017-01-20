United Way Accepting Letters of Intent for 2018 Funding

The Junction City/Geary County United way is now accepting letters of intent for 2018 funding from viable 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organizations whose programming provides for health, education, or income needs in the county region of Geary County.

Letters of intent will be accepted until 4:00 pm on March 14, 2017. Online letters of intent will not be accepted. All letters of intent must outline the program’s services and need for funding in 350 words or less.

Letters may either be hand delivered to the Junction City/Geary County United Way office located at 139 E 8th Street or sent through the mail to PO Box 567 Junction City, KS 66441.

All letters must be accompanied by the nonprofit organization’s most recent audit or review; compilations will not be accepted.

For more information contact the United Way at 238-2117.