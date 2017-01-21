Blue Jays Fall to Bishop Carroll, Finish Sixth in Tournament of Champions

Bishop Carroll outscored Junction City 27-15 in the first half and made the lead stand up enroute to a 50-38 victory over the Blue Jays in the fifth place consolation game at the Tournament of Champions in Dodge City. Junction City scored only four points in the second quarter as the Blue Jays fell to 3-8 on the season.

After the game Junction City Nate Schmitt noted the Blue Jays play well for about two-and-a-half quarters. We played well in the third quarter the last two nights, but the unfortunate thing is we play well for about two quarters, two-and-a-half quarters. We, for some reason, aren’t ready to go from the start. We play almost well enough to win and we only play two-and-half quarters. So we’ve got to find a way to put a full game together.”

Junction City went 1-2 in the tournament with a first round loss to Shawnee Mission South and a consolation semifinal round victory over Newton.

In the remainder of the tournament on Saturday, Newton won the seventh-place consolation game over Dodge City 65-38, Wichita North claimed third place with a 63-55 win over Shawnee Mission South and in the championship game Holcomb defeated Derby 65-61.

In the free throw shooting competition held in conjunction with the tournament Kody Westerhaus of Junction City finished second. On Friday he made 47 of 50 free throws and in the final round of competition on Saturday made 23 of 25 free throws.