Impact of K-State Athletics – NBAF On Region

Kansas State University athletics do make an economic impact on the Riley – Geary – Pottawatomie County region.

That was one of the topics at the 2017 regional leaders retreat. Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel noted there is an impact from KSU athletics when people come to the area for games. “It does have an economic impact, and luckily K-State has had some pretty good sports teams to attract crowds. ”

Dinkel added during an interview from the retreat on Saturday, “Now we’ve moved on to probably more of the NBAF impact and what it will have on Manhattan, and hopefully the entire region. I think we’ll have to be aggressive in trying to get some of the impact swung our direction. ”

Chamber of Commerce members and community leaders from Manhattan, Junction City and Wamego attended the retreat in Olathe on Friday and Saturday.