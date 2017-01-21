K-State Defeats West Virginia in Men’s Basketball

Final Score: Kansas State 79, 7/8 West Virginia 75

Records: Kansas State 15-4, 4-3 Big 12 // West Virginia 15-4, 4-3 Big 12

Attendance: 12,528 (sellout)

Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 24 // at Iowa State // 8 p.m. CT // ESPNU

Miscellaneous Notes

K-State is now 1,597-1,129 all-time in program history.

K-State earned its first Top 25 victory of the season and now has at least one win over a ranked team in 11 consecutive seasons… It is the longest such streak since doing it each season from 1971-82… The Wildcats are 34-55 against Top 25 foes at Bramlage Coliseum, including 19-15 at Bramlage Coliseum since 2008.

K-State moved to 11-1 in home games this season, including 10-1 at Bramlage Coliseum… The team has double-digit victories at Bramlage Coliseum for a 16 th consecutive season.

consecutive season. The victory snapped a 5-game skid to West Virginia… It was the first win over the Mountaineers since a 78-56 victory at home on Jan. 18, 2014… West Virginia still leads the all-time series, 6-5.

Head coach Bruce Weber is now 95-60 at K-State and 409-215 overall as a head coach… He is 66-14in Bramlage Coliseum… Weber is 4-5 vs. West Virginia, including 3-2 at home.

The lineup consisted of sophomore Kamau Stokes, sophomore Barry Brown, senior Wesley Iwundu, sophomore Dean Wade and senior D.J. Johnson… The team has used the same lineup in all 19 games… It was the 108th start for Iwundu, 50th for Wade, 39th for Stokes, 35th for Johnson and 30th for Brown.

Iwundu has played in 83 consecutive games, including a streak of 71 starts in a row.

Team Notes

K-State scored 79 points on 50.0 percent shooting (28-of-56), including 35.3 percent (6-of-17) from 3-point range, and went 54.8 percent (17-of-31) from the free throw line… The Wildcats have now scored 70 or more points in 13 of their first 19 games.

K-State connected on 50 percent or better from the field for the 10 th time this season, including the fifth time in Big 12 play… The Wildcats improved to 36-6 under head coach Bruce Weber when shooting 50 percent or better, including 8-2 this season.

All 5 starters scored in double figures for the sixth time under Bruce Weber, including the fourth time this season… The Wildcats improved to 13-1 under Bruce Weber when at least 5 players register double digits.

K-State rose to 59-20 under Bruce Weber and 12-3 this season when connecting on at least 6 3-point field goals… The Wildcats have made at least one 3-pointer in 291 consecutive games dating back to start of 2008-09 season.

and 12-3 this season when connecting on at least 6 3-point field goals… The Wildcats have made at least one 3-pointer in 291 consecutive games dating back to start of 2008-09 season. K-State scored 25 points off of 23 West Virginia turnovers… It marked the seventh time this season scoring 20 or more points off turnovers, including the second consecutive game.

With 12 steals today, the Wildcats registered double-digit steals for the seventh time this season… The team has 63 combined steals in Big 12 play… The squad has forced double figure turnovers in 17 of 19 games, including 20 or more turnovers 3 times.

Player Notes

With 7 rebounds today, senior Wesley Iwundu became the first Wildcat in school history to total 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals in a career… Only Rolando Blackman recorded more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in a career as steals were not kept at that time.

Iwundu finished in double figures with 13 points to go with a team-high 9 rebounds… He has scored in double figures in 51 career games, including the 12th time this season… He led the team in rebounds for the 18th time in his career, including sixth time this season.

Sophomore Barry Brown scored 15 points on 5-of-10 field goals to go along with 2 assists… This is the 27th time scoring in double figures, including the team-leading 15th time this season… Brown also had 2 steals and now posted at least 2 steals in 14 games.

Sophomore Kamau Stokes scored 15 points on 4-of-12 field goals, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range… This is the 23rd time scoring in double figures, including the 14th time this season… He has scored in double figures in a career-best 9 consecutive games.

Senior D.J. Johnson scored 14 points on 5-of-7 field goals… This is the 28th time scoring in double figures, including the 13th time this season.

scored 14 points on 5-of-7 field goals… This is the 28 time scoring in double figures, including the 13 time this season. Sophomore Dean Wade scored 13 points on 5-of-10 field goals, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range… This is the 27th time scoring in double figures, including the 11th time this season… He has double figures 9 times in the last 12 outings.

KANSAS STATE POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Bruce Weber

On second half performance…

“A lot of it is defensive stops. I kept telling them if you get stops they will not press us. Then they even went zone. I do not think they have played zone a single possession all year. When they went zone we were not efficient with it but we scored enough times. I think this is where we matured as a team. We feel more confident that we can deal with adversity and go make plays.”

On responding after a 11-0 West Virginia run…

“I just kept saying settle down. We got to make plays and we came back and made plays. The big thing was stops. We got back into the game at the end of the first half and had the great start to the first half all because of stops. That did not allow them to press. We got to push their defense down the court and we made good decisions getting the ball to the paint. We just played solid basketball.”

On keys to the game…

“It starts with the defense. I know press is important and that is part of their name, but the defense was the key and the rebounding. We limited their second chance points.”

On Kamau Stokes coming back from an ankle injury…

“We were just talking about that on radio. It shows a lot of toughness and courage on his part. Our trainer, Luke Sauber, probably deserves the game ball. He got back at 12:30. He was with Kam (Stokes) six hours on Thursday and got him to the point where he could play. I could not even tell that he got hurt.”

On playing in the Big 12…

“It is just so hard. You have different styles, good coaches and really good players. Last year we were an older league and this year we are a much younger league. We have a mixture of young and old. It is good, but it is very unforgiving we got to enjoy this but we have to be smart. We play Tuesday at Iowa State. I think they are tied with us, so now we have a chance to go there and get a win.”

Sophomore Guard Barry Brown

On getting over the hump of close game losses…

“It is great. Especially being on this team last year and not being able to get over that hump. Except for games like Oklahoma, but just not being able to get over that hump. That whole year of maturity like coach talked about. Just courage and being able to come out with the win at home against a good team like West Virginia.”

On Kamau playing tonight…

“I knew that he was going to be a big factor. I mean he is a big part of what we do and the team we are. Just to have him on the court with us, it was big.”

Sophomore Guard Kamau Stokes

On previous ankle injury…

“During the game I was not really thinking about it, but it is a thing that is going to bother you sometimes. You just have to play through it especially in a game like this.”

On beating a top ten team…

“Beating a top ten of course means a lot to a lot of people. For us, it means a lot but we have to keep pushing and you have to fight your way up. Every game is a big game, especially in this conference. You cannot take any game for granted.”

Senior Guard Wesley Iwundu

On his statistics…

“It is a good feeling to do something like that for my career. I am about as excited as I can be, especially since we got the win. I think reaching a goal like that and getting the win, there could not be anything better.

On the end of the first half…

“It gave us a lot of confidence, especially in a game like that. It was a game of runs and being down eleven in the first half we kind of knew there was a chance that we were going to be able to get back in the game. I think we did a great job of closing out that first half to give us momentum going into the second. That was pretty big for us and just to beat a good team like West Virginia. That was a big win.”

WEST VIRGINIA POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Bob Huggins

On only forcing five turnovers in the second half…

“It would not have mattered. We would have thrown it back to them. We just tried to play a little different. We had bad foul trouble and I was afraid everybody would foul out, honestly. We had three big men with four fouls”.

On large turnover amount…

“We threw it to the wrong people. We did it against Oklahoma and we did it today. It is careless and it is hard to win that way. I know that.”

On drought in the middle of the game…

“I thought we had decent looks, but you cannot turn it over. We just kept turning it over. Our radio guy said that we did not score as many points as we usually do, but how are we going to do that when we have 23 turnovers?”

On mindset after their wild last two weeks…

“There is a difference between being the hunter and the hunted. The old Proverb “the dog with the bone is always in danger” applies. We are not very good at being on top and we have to know that we have to scratch and claw which is kind of what we are. We got a little bit complacent. When you look at the amount of turnovers, and their half-court defense is not something to turn people over. We just threw it away. What kills you is unforced turnovers. It is one that you are forced to play at a pace that you cannot play, or you have guys with the ball that do not know what to do with the ball. The unforced ones absolutely kill you.”

On Barry Brown’s performance in the second half…

“We decided to stand on the side of him and let him drive it to the basket instead of staying in front of him. I do not know why we do what we do. It is not what we practice. I promise you that is not what we practice.”

————

TOM GILBERT

