Police attempt to identify Kan. attempted robbery suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating an attempted robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 7pm on Thursday, a man entered the Dollar General, 1920 SW 10th Avenue in Topeka and demanded money, according to a social media report from police.

The suspect threatened used of a weapon but did not show one. Based on witness description and video, police are seeking a Latino man wearing a dark colored jacket with a hood over a dark colored jersey with white lettering, blue jeans and black and white shoes. He was last seen leaving the building.

He did not take anything and there were no injuries, according to police.

If you can provide any information in the case, contact police in Topeka.