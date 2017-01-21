JC Post

Saturday High School Basketball Results

AP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores
Saturday’s Scores
small-blue-jayThe Associated Press

 

St. James Academy 73, Tolton Catholic, Mo. 50

Veritas Christian 82, Cair Paravel 71

Baldwin Tournament
Seventh Place

Anderson County 50, KC Bishop Ward 47

Fifth Place

Louisburg 56, Baldwin 47

Third Place

Wellsville 54, KC Harmon 46

Championship

Augusta 62, Bonner Springs 56

Basehor Linwood Invitational
Third Place

Ottawa 76, Park Hill, Mo. 67, OT

Bluestem Tournament
Seventh Place

El Dorado 58, Circle 48

Fifth Place

Great Bend 56, Wichita Campus 51

Third Place

Gardner-Edgerton 57, Kapaun Mount Carmel 54

Burlington Tournament
Seventh Place

Burlington 54, Prairie View 29

Fifth Place

Labette County 46, Paola 43

Third Place

Iola 49, Sabetha 43

Championship

Rock Creek 64, Independence 51

Burrton Invitational Tournament
Third Place

Inman 59, Burrton 52

Championship

Hutchinson Central Christian 41, Berean Academy 39

Chanute Tournament
Seventh Place

Olathe North 70, Winfield 62

Fifth Place

Goddard 62, Chanute 43

Third Place

Leavenworth 66, Andover Central 57

Championship

Shawnee Heights 65, Emporia 50

Chaparral Tournament
Fifth Place

Wellington 68, Chaparral 41

Championship

Arkansas City 48, Clearwater 44

Cherokee Southeast Tournament

Parsons 58, St. Paul 57

Coffeyville Tournament
Seventh Place

Wichita Defenders 50, Coffeyville 41

Championship

Bishop Miege 62, Owasso, Okla. 59

Colby Tournament
Seventh Place

Hays 65, Lotus School of Excellence, Colo. 42

Fifth Place

Pine Creek, Colo. 64, Scott City 57

Third Place

Falcon, Colo. 62, Colby 38

Cunningham Tournament
Seventh Place

Kinsley 49, Cunningham 39

Fifth Place

Norwich 61, Stafford 39

Third Place

Pratt Skyline 59, Attica 53, OT

Championship

South Barber 58, Medicine Lodge 50

Dodge City Tournament
Seventh Place

Newton 65, Dodge City 38

Fifth Place

Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Junction City 38

Third Place

Wichita North 63, SM South 55

Championship

Holcomb 65, Derby 61

Flint Hills Tournament
Seventh Place

West Franklin 50, Central Heights 37

Fifth Place

Lyndon 73, Northern Heights 46

Third Place

Osage City 48, Chase County 39

Halstead Tournament
Seventh Place

Moundridge 44, Douglass 31

Fifth Place

Rose Hill 51, Garden Plain 44

Third Place

Halstead 53, Haven 51, OT

Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation

Syracuse 47, Rolla 19

Fifth Place

Johnson-Stanton County 63, Sublette 49

Third Place

Southwestern Hts. 43, Lakin 27

Hillsboro Tournament
Seventh Place

Riley County 58, Wichita Sunrise 54

Fifth Place

Clay Center 51, Wichita Life Prep 42

Third Place

Bennington 54, Republic County 51

Championship

Hesston 53, Hillsboro 41

Hoisington Tournament

Otis-Bison 56, Minneapolis 51

Seventh Place

Victoria 57, LaCrosse 53

Fifth Place

Russell 50, Ellinwood 46

McPherson Invitational Tournament
Seventh Place

Mill Valley 56, Hutchinson 49

Fifth Place

Wichita Heights 91, SM East 82

Third Place

Maize 50, BV West 46

Championship

McPherson 66, Manhattan 56

Mid Continent League Tournament
Seventh Place

Hill City 61, Smith Center 45

Nemaha Central Tournament
Seventh Place

Hiawatha 53, Horton 28

Fifth Place

St. Mary’s 52, Jackson Heights 48

Third Place

Silver Lake 58, Falls City, Neb. 38

Championship

Marysville 39, Nemaha Central 34

Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35, Lincoln 21

Seventh Place

Lakeside 59, Chase 53

Fifth Place

Wilson 46, Pike Valley 42

Third Place

Osborne 34, Rock Hills 29

Championship

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 51, Sylvan-Lucas 37

Northwest Kansas League Tournament
Fifth Place

Dighton 43, Rawlins County 39

Pittsburg Tournament
Championship

BV Northwest 80, Atchison 54

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Chapman 68, Santa Fe Trail 38

Wabaunsee 60, Royal Valley 53, OT

Salina Invitational Tournament
Seventh Place

Goodland 58, Concordia 52

Fifth Place

Liberal 47, Buhler 45

Third Place

Salina Central 58, Salina South 41

Championship

Abilene 56, Andover 53

South Central Border League Tournament
Seventh Place

Central Burden 58, South Haven 55

Fifth Place

West Elk 38, Argonia 29

Third Place

Cedar Vale/Dexter 51, Oxford 38

Championship

Caldwell 58, Sedan 52

SPIAA Tournament

Pawnee Heights 63, Fowler 53

St Thomas Aquinas Tournament
Fifth Place

Washburn Rural 62, Olathe East 55

Third Place

St. Thomas Aquinas 63, Lawrence Free State 60

St. John Tournament
Seventh Place

Larned 67, Wichita West 54

Fifth Place

Macksville 69, Nickerson 60

Third Place

Pratt 52, Central Plains 45

Championship

Ness City 59, St. John 56

Tonganoxie Invitational
Fifth Place

Jefferson West 50, Holton 43

Topeka Invitational Tournament
Seventh Place

Wichita East 61, Topeka West 53

Fifth Place

Topeka 76, Lawrence 70

Third Place

Wichita South 45, Highland Park 35

Championship

Vashon, Mo. 71, Wichita Southeast 51

Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation

Frankfort 59, Wetmore 35

Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation

Linn 75, BV Randolph 58

Twin Valley League Tournament
Seventh Place

Centralia 63, Washington County 50

Fifth Place

Valley Heights 63, Clifton-Clyde 55

Third Place

Onaga 57, Doniphan West 43

Championship

Hanover 76, Troy 67

Valley Center Tournament
Seventh Place

Maize South 54, Ulysses 50

Fifth Place

Garden City 50, Wichita Northwest 43

Third Place

Olathe Northwest 62, Valley Center 45

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Falcon, Colo. 60, Colby 34

Nowata, Okla. 48, Chetopa 33

Scott City 66, Lotus School of Excellence, Colo. 18

Basehor Linwood Invitational
Championship

Olathe North 49, Holton 48

Burlington Tournament
Seventh Place

Iola 39, Prairie View 31

Fifth Place

Rock Creek 51, Sabetha 32

Third Place

Independence 55, Burlington 40

Championship

Labette County 63, Paola 53

Coffeyville Tournament

Coffeyville 51, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale, Okla. 38

Sand Springs, Okla. 53, Wichita Life Prep 39

Flint Hills Tournament
Seventh Place

Central Heights 41, Lyndon 34

Fifth Place

Northern Heights 49, Osage City 42

Third Place

West Franklin 58, Mission Valley 51, 2OT

Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation

Lakin 36, Rolla 18

Fifth Place

Syracuse 48, Southwestern Hts. 38

Third Place

Cimarron 54, Sublette 40

Hillsboro Tournament
Seventh Place

Holcomb 45, Bennington 35

Fifth Place

Hillsboro 44, Wichita Sunrise 29

Third Place

Riley County 33, Republic County 30

Championship

Clay Center 34, Hesston 28

Hoisington Tournament

Russell 66, Otis-Bison 34

Seventh Place

Ellinwood 45, Victoria 13

Fifth Place

Hoisington 56, Minneapolis 41

McLouth Tournament
Seventh Place

Osawatomie 42, Bishop Seabury Academy 36

Fifth Place

Veritas Christian 55, Maranatha Academy 36

Mid Continent League Tournament
Seventh Place

Oakley 38, Smith Center 26

Fifth Place

Norton 45, Ellis 37

Third Place

Hill City 66, Plainville 42

Championship

Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Stockton 35

Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation

Chase 46, Tescott 30

Seventh Place

Osborne 21, Natoma 18

Fifth Place

Wilson 52, Lincoln 21

Third Place

Lakeside 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 39

Championship

Thunder Ridge 50, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, OT

Northwest Kansas League Tournament
Seventh Place

Greeley County 40, Oberlin-Decatur 35

Pittsburg Tournament
Seventh Place

North Kansas City, Mo. 74, Atchison 16

Fifth Place

BV Northwest 56, Winnetonka, Mo. 31

Third Place

Carl Junction, Mo. 36, Pittsburg 19

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Chapman 44, Santa Fe Trail 37

Wabaunsee 55, Royal Valley 50

Salina Invitational Tournament
Seventh Place

Andover 63, Buhler 33

Fifth Place

Salina South 35, Concordia 27

Third Place

Abilene 50, Goodland 47

Championship

Salina Central 45, Liberal 33

South Central Border League Tournament
Seventh Place

South Haven 45, Cedar Vale/Dexter 19

Fifth Place

Udall 42, West Elk 36

Third Place

Argonia 43, Caldwell 28

Championship

Flinthills 39, Sedan 36

Southeast Cherokee Tournament
Seventh Place

Parsons 24, Southeast 15

Fifth Place

Erie 45, Jayhawk Linn 28

Third Place

Pierce City, Mo. 56, Columbus 41

Championship

St. Paul 49, Baxter Springs 46

Tonganoxie Invitational
Fifth Place

Metro Academy 54, Bonner Springs 44

Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation

Axtell 43, Troy 32

Valley Heights 53, BV Randolph 35

Seventh Place

Clifton-Clyde 54, Doniphan West 39

Fifth Place

Frankfort 57, Linn 45

Third Place

Hanover 59, Wetmore 22

Championship

Centralia 61, Washington County 50