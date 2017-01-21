Saturday High School Basketball Results

AP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores
Saturday’s Scores
The Associated Press
St. James Academy 73, Tolton Catholic, Mo. 50
Veritas Christian 82, Cair Paravel 71
|Baldwin Tournament
|Seventh Place
Anderson County 50, KC Bishop Ward 47
|Fifth Place
Louisburg 56, Baldwin 47
|Third Place
Wellsville 54, KC Harmon 46
|Championship
Augusta 62, Bonner Springs 56
|Basehor Linwood Invitational
|Third Place
Ottawa 76, Park Hill, Mo. 67, OT
|Bluestem Tournament
|Seventh Place
El Dorado 58, Circle 48
|Fifth Place
Great Bend 56, Wichita Campus 51
|Third Place
Gardner-Edgerton 57, Kapaun Mount Carmel 54
|Burlington Tournament
|Seventh Place
Burlington 54, Prairie View 29
|Fifth Place
Labette County 46, Paola 43
|Third Place
Iola 49, Sabetha 43
|Championship
Rock Creek 64, Independence 51
|Burrton Invitational Tournament
|Third Place
Inman 59, Burrton 52
|Championship
Hutchinson Central Christian 41, Berean Academy 39
|Chanute Tournament
|Seventh Place
Olathe North 70, Winfield 62
|Fifth Place
Goddard 62, Chanute 43
|Third Place
Leavenworth 66, Andover Central 57
|Championship
Shawnee Heights 65, Emporia 50
|Chaparral Tournament
|Fifth Place
Wellington 68, Chaparral 41
|Championship
Arkansas City 48, Clearwater 44
|Cherokee Southeast Tournament
Parsons 58, St. Paul 57
|Coffeyville Tournament
|Seventh Place
Wichita Defenders 50, Coffeyville 41
|Championship
Bishop Miege 62, Owasso, Okla. 59
|Colby Tournament
|Seventh Place
Hays 65, Lotus School of Excellence, Colo. 42
|Fifth Place
Pine Creek, Colo. 64, Scott City 57
|Third Place
Falcon, Colo. 62, Colby 38
|Cunningham Tournament
|Seventh Place
Kinsley 49, Cunningham 39
|Fifth Place
Norwich 61, Stafford 39
|Third Place
Pratt Skyline 59, Attica 53, OT
|Championship
South Barber 58, Medicine Lodge 50
|Dodge City Tournament
|Seventh Place
Newton 65, Dodge City 38
|Fifth Place
Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Junction City 38
|Third Place
Wichita North 63, SM South 55
|Championship
Holcomb 65, Derby 61
|Flint Hills Tournament
|Seventh Place
West Franklin 50, Central Heights 37
|Fifth Place
Lyndon 73, Northern Heights 46
|Third Place
Osage City 48, Chase County 39
|Halstead Tournament
|Seventh Place
Moundridge 44, Douglass 31
|Fifth Place
Rose Hill 51, Garden Plain 44
|Third Place
Halstead 53, Haven 51, OT
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Syracuse 47, Rolla 19
|Fifth Place
Johnson-Stanton County 63, Sublette 49
|Third Place
Southwestern Hts. 43, Lakin 27
|Hillsboro Tournament
|Seventh Place
Riley County 58, Wichita Sunrise 54
|Fifth Place
Clay Center 51, Wichita Life Prep 42
|Third Place
Bennington 54, Republic County 51
|Championship
Hesston 53, Hillsboro 41
|Hoisington Tournament
Otis-Bison 56, Minneapolis 51
|Seventh Place
Victoria 57, LaCrosse 53
|Fifth Place
Russell 50, Ellinwood 46
|McPherson Invitational Tournament
|Seventh Place
Mill Valley 56, Hutchinson 49
|Fifth Place
Wichita Heights 91, SM East 82
|Third Place
Maize 50, BV West 46
|Championship
McPherson 66, Manhattan 56
|Mid Continent League Tournament
|Seventh Place
Hill City 61, Smith Center 45
|Nemaha Central Tournament
|Seventh Place
Hiawatha 53, Horton 28
|Fifth Place
St. Mary’s 52, Jackson Heights 48
|Third Place
Silver Lake 58, Falls City, Neb. 38
|Championship
Marysville 39, Nemaha Central 34
|Northern Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35, Lincoln 21
|Seventh Place
Lakeside 59, Chase 53
|Fifth Place
Wilson 46, Pike Valley 42
|Third Place
Osborne 34, Rock Hills 29
|Championship
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 51, Sylvan-Lucas 37
|Northwest Kansas League Tournament
|Fifth Place
Dighton 43, Rawlins County 39
|Pittsburg Tournament
|Championship
BV Northwest 80, Atchison 54
|Royal Valley Panther Classic
Chapman 68, Santa Fe Trail 38
Wabaunsee 60, Royal Valley 53, OT
|Salina Invitational Tournament
|Seventh Place
Goodland 58, Concordia 52
|Fifth Place
Liberal 47, Buhler 45
|Third Place
Salina Central 58, Salina South 41
|Championship
Abilene 56, Andover 53
|South Central Border League Tournament
|Seventh Place
Central Burden 58, South Haven 55
|Fifth Place
West Elk 38, Argonia 29
|Third Place
Cedar Vale/Dexter 51, Oxford 38
|Championship
Caldwell 58, Sedan 52
|SPIAA Tournament
Pawnee Heights 63, Fowler 53
|St Thomas Aquinas Tournament
|Fifth Place
Washburn Rural 62, Olathe East 55
|Third Place
St. Thomas Aquinas 63, Lawrence Free State 60
|St. John Tournament
|Seventh Place
Larned 67, Wichita West 54
|Fifth Place
Macksville 69, Nickerson 60
|Third Place
Pratt 52, Central Plains 45
|Championship
Ness City 59, St. John 56
|Tonganoxie Invitational
|Fifth Place
Jefferson West 50, Holton 43
|Topeka Invitational Tournament
|Seventh Place
Wichita East 61, Topeka West 53
|Fifth Place
Topeka 76, Lawrence 70
|Third Place
Wichita South 45, Highland Park 35
|Championship
Vashon, Mo. 71, Wichita Southeast 51
|Twin Valley League Tournament
|Consolation
Frankfort 59, Wetmore 35
|Twin Valley League Tournament
|Consolation
Linn 75, BV Randolph 58
|Twin Valley League Tournament
|Seventh Place
Centralia 63, Washington County 50
|Fifth Place
Valley Heights 63, Clifton-Clyde 55
|Third Place
Onaga 57, Doniphan West 43
|Championship
Hanover 76, Troy 67
|Valley Center Tournament
|Seventh Place
Maize South 54, Ulysses 50
|Fifth Place
Garden City 50, Wichita Northwest 43
|Third Place
Olathe Northwest 62, Valley Center 45
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon, Colo. 60, Colby 34
Nowata, Okla. 48, Chetopa 33
Scott City 66, Lotus School of Excellence, Colo. 18
|Basehor Linwood Invitational
|Championship
Olathe North 49, Holton 48
|Burlington Tournament
|Seventh Place
Iola 39, Prairie View 31
|Fifth Place
Rock Creek 51, Sabetha 32
|Third Place
Independence 55, Burlington 40
|Championship
Labette County 63, Paola 53
|Coffeyville Tournament
Coffeyville 51, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale, Okla. 38
Sand Springs, Okla. 53, Wichita Life Prep 39
|Flint Hills Tournament
|Seventh Place
Central Heights 41, Lyndon 34
|Fifth Place
Northern Heights 49, Osage City 42
|Third Place
West Franklin 58, Mission Valley 51, 2OT
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Lakin 36, Rolla 18
|Fifth Place
Syracuse 48, Southwestern Hts. 38
|Third Place
Cimarron 54, Sublette 40
|Hillsboro Tournament
|Seventh Place
Holcomb 45, Bennington 35
|Fifth Place
Hillsboro 44, Wichita Sunrise 29
|Third Place
Riley County 33, Republic County 30
|Championship
Clay Center 34, Hesston 28
|Hoisington Tournament
Russell 66, Otis-Bison 34
|Seventh Place
Ellinwood 45, Victoria 13
|Fifth Place
Hoisington 56, Minneapolis 41
|McLouth Tournament
|Seventh Place
Osawatomie 42, Bishop Seabury Academy 36
|Fifth Place
Veritas Christian 55, Maranatha Academy 36
|Mid Continent League Tournament
|Seventh Place
Oakley 38, Smith Center 26
|Fifth Place
Norton 45, Ellis 37
|Third Place
Hill City 66, Plainville 42
|Championship
Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Stockton 35
|Northern Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Chase 46, Tescott 30
|Seventh Place
Osborne 21, Natoma 18
|Fifth Place
Wilson 52, Lincoln 21
|Third Place
Lakeside 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 39
|Championship
Thunder Ridge 50, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, OT
|Northwest Kansas League Tournament
|Seventh Place
Greeley County 40, Oberlin-Decatur 35
|Pittsburg Tournament
|Seventh Place
North Kansas City, Mo. 74, Atchison 16
|Fifth Place
BV Northwest 56, Winnetonka, Mo. 31
|Third Place
Carl Junction, Mo. 36, Pittsburg 19
|Royal Valley Panther Classic
Chapman 44, Santa Fe Trail 37
Wabaunsee 55, Royal Valley 50
|Salina Invitational Tournament
|Seventh Place
Andover 63, Buhler 33
|Fifth Place
Salina South 35, Concordia 27
|Third Place
Abilene 50, Goodland 47
|Championship
Salina Central 45, Liberal 33
|South Central Border League Tournament
|Seventh Place
South Haven 45, Cedar Vale/Dexter 19
|Fifth Place
Udall 42, West Elk 36
|Third Place
Argonia 43, Caldwell 28
|Championship
Flinthills 39, Sedan 36
|Southeast Cherokee Tournament
|Seventh Place
Parsons 24, Southeast 15
|Fifth Place
Erie 45, Jayhawk Linn 28
|Third Place
Pierce City, Mo. 56, Columbus 41
|Championship
St. Paul 49, Baxter Springs 46
|Tonganoxie Invitational
|Fifth Place
Metro Academy 54, Bonner Springs 44
|Twin Valley League Tournament
|Consolation
Axtell 43, Troy 32
Valley Heights 53, BV Randolph 35
|Seventh Place
Clifton-Clyde 54, Doniphan West 39
|Fifth Place
Frankfort 57, Linn 45
|Third Place
Hanover 59, Wetmore 22
|Championship
Centralia 61, Washington County 50