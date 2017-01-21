Topeka Symphony Orchestra – Sunday at C.L. Hoover Opera House

The Topeka Symphony Orchestra will perform at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City on Sunday, January 22nd at 2 p.m. They will perform a program of Baroque and Classical Treasurers, including works by Handel, Vivaldi, Bach, Respighi and Mozart.

The performance is being sponsored by the Central National Bank and the Jellison Foundation.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 military and senior 65+, and $5 for students 18 and under.

For tickets call the Box Office at the Opera House at 785-238-3906.