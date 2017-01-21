Two Arrested in Connection with Alleged Identity Theft

The Junction City Police Department reports the arrest of 19 year old Jada P. Barnett, Junction City, on requested charges of Criminal use of a financial card, Identity theft, Theft, Computer crimes.

Christina M.L. Thompson, 24, Salina, was arrested on requested charges of Conspiracy to commit criminal use of a financial card, Conspiracy to commit identity theft, Conspiracy to commit theft, Conspiracy to commit computer crimes.

Both suspects were apprehended just after 10:30 pm on Friday, January 20th at 1931 Lacy Drive in Junction City.