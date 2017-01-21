US Highway 77 Clear, K-18 Overpass Bridge No Longer Present

The K-18 overpass bridge over US Highway 77 in Junction City was imploded Friday (Jan. 20) night just after 8:00 pm.

The blast halted traffic flow for about 10 minutes in order to prepare for the implosion and then wait for the smoke to clear.

Crews worked overnight to clear the debris from the roadway.

The purpose of the US 77/K-18 Corridor Management Plan is toward long-term comprehensive land use, transportation, and access management strategy for US 77 and K-18.

The primary reasons, as assessed by KDOT, for the plan include:

Development pressures associated with future population and employment resulting from Fort Riley growth.

Impacts of the Junction City Middle School located on K-18.

Increasing congestion along US 77 through Junction City.

Safety concerns at a number of key intersections.

A video of the demolition on Friday can be seen on our Facebook page.