Blue Jays Third in Emporia

The Junction City Blue Jay wrestling team went 3-2 in dual competition in Emporia on Saturday, to finish third overall. Derby went 5-0 to capture first place while Olathe North was second out of five teams with a 4-1 record.

Junction City lost to Derby 43-27, defeated Seaman 48-29, Emporia 60-15 and Valley Center 38-37. They lost to Olathe North 45-36.

In the individual competition the Blue Jays placed five wrestlers on the All Tournament team. All five won their weight classes including Max Bazan who was 4-0 at 126 pounds, Terrence Adeleye 5-0 at at 170, Aryus Jones 5-0 at 182, Jawonnis Hinton 4-1 at 195, and Jeffrey Walters 3-0 at 220 pounds.