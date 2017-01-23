22nd Annual Kansas Statehood Ball Presented by Dickinson County Historical Society

The Dickinson County Historical Society will celebrate the birthday of Kansas on Saturday, January 28th.

The 22nd Annual Statehood Ball on Saturday will be at Sterl Hall in Abilene from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The cost is $6 for adults and $2 for those aged 3 to 12.

This year’s Statehood Ball will feature the Kansas Brigade band playing an array of music for dances such as the Virginia Reel, the Jenny Lind Polka, and the Hat Dance.

Attendees are free to dress in “period” clothing – reflective of their favorite time period in Kansas.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information contact the Dickinson County Historical Society at 263-2681.