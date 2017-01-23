BOE Special Meeting January 23

The Geary USD 475 Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 5:00 pm.

Board members will receive an update on the JCHS Way Forward Steering Committee efforts toward a new or renovated high school.

Other agenda items include a closed door executive session to have preliminary discussions about the acquisition of what is termed ‘real property’ and discussion about a vacancy on the Board.

Board member Kim Milleson recently resigned. She and her husband, Michael, are relocating to Florida.

The Board is expected to select a new member in February. The person who is appointed will fill that seat until the November election.