K-18 Bridge Implosion Video Going Viral

The K-18 overpass bridge at US Highway 77 implosion was on Friday, January 20th. Video footage from that night, taken on Facebook live has since garnered over 11,ooo views.

The overpass bridge was demolished as part of a KDOT US 77/K-18 Corridor Management Plan toward long-term comprehensive land use, transportation, and access management strategy for US 77 and K-18.

The primary reasons, as assessed by KDOT, for the plan include:

Development pressures associated with future population and employment resulting from Fort Riley growth.

Impacts of the Junction City Middle School located on K-18.

Increasing congestion along US 77 through Junction City.

Safety concerns at a number of key intersections.

For a city of roughly 23 – 25,ooo people, eleven thousand Facebook views isn’t too shabby.

Check out the video (below), if you haven’t already!