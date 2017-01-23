K-State Begins Two-Game Road Swing at Iowa State Tuesday

GAME 20
KANSAS STATE (15-4, 4-3 Big 12)
AT IOWA STATE (12-6, 4-3 Big 12)
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 >> 8:05 p.m. >> Hilton Coliseum (14,384) >> Ames, Iowa
COACHES
Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78)
Overall: 407-213/19th season
At K-State: 94-58/5th season
- Iowa State: 3-6 (0-4 on the road)
Iowa State: Steve Prohm (Alabama ‘97)
Overall: 139-47/6th season
At Iowa State: 139-47/6th season
- Kansas State: 2-0 (1-0 at home)
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Kansas State (15-4, 4-3 Big 12)
G: #3 Kamau Stokes (11.5 ppg., 4.6 apg.)
G: #5 Barry Brown (12.8 ppg., 3.2 rpg.)
G: #25 Wesley Iwundu (12.2 ppg., 5.5 rpg.)
F: #32 Dean Wade (10.3 ppg., 5.2 rpg.)
F: #4 D.J. Johnson (12.4 ppg., 6.4 rpg.)
Iowa State (12-6, 4-3 Big 12)
G: #11 Monte Morris (16.1 ppg., 6.0 apg.)
G: #15 Naz Mitrou-Long (16.1 ppg., 4.7 rpg.)
G: #21 Matt Thomas (11.0 ppg., 4.4 rpg.)
G: #30 Deonte Burton (13.9 ppg., 6.8 rpg.)
F: #10 Darrell Bowie (7.4 ppg., 5.1 rpg.)
INSIDE THE SERIES
Overall: K-State leads 137-85 (series began in 1909)
In Big 12 era: Iowa State leads 22-20 (14-6 at home)
In Ames: K-State leads 50-49 (last meeting – 2/27/2016)
Current Streak: Iowa State, 2
Last Meeting: Iowa State, 80-61, in Ames, Iowa, on 2/27/2016
Weber vs. Iowa State: 3-6 (0-4 on the road)
Weber vs. Prohm: 0-2 (0-1 on the road)
GAME 20 – QUICK HITTERS
- Kansas State (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) begins a stretch of consecutive road games on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State (12-6, 4-3 Big 12) at 8 p.m. CT at Hilton Coliseum.
- K-State and Iowa State are among 7 Big 12 schools in the NCAA RPI Top 55 released Monday with the Wildcats at 39th and the Cyclones at 52nd. The Wildcats were just out of both Top 25 polls, ranking 26th in the AP poll with 41 points and 28th in the USA Today Coaches poll with 17 points.
- The schools will meet for the 223rd time on Tuesday night with K-State holding a 137-85 all-time advantage in the series. However, Iowa State owns a slight 22-20 edge in the Big 12 era, including a 14-6 mark at home. The Cyclones have lost 5 in a row at Hilton Coliseum in the series.
- K-State is 4-3 away from home venues, including a 3-2 mark in true road tilts. The team was notable in their last road trip, ending a 4-game losing streak at Gallagher-Iba Arena with a 96-88 win over Oklahoma State. The 96 points were the most-ever scored in a Big 12 road game.
- K-State won consecutive Big 12 games for the first time since February 2015, as the Wildcats snapped a 5-game losing streak to West Virginia with a 79-75 victory. The win gave K-State its first over a Top 25 opponent this season and extended its streak of at least one win over a ranked foe to 11 consecutive seasons. It is the longest such streak since 1971-82.
- The Wildcats once against showed their balance in the win over the Mountaineers, as all 5 starters scored in double figures for the 6th time under head coach Bruce Weber, including the 4th time this season.
- K-State is the only Big 12 team to have all 5 starters averaging in double figures and the lone school with 5 double-digit scorers. In all, the Wildcats have had 6 different leading scorers with 5 of those players tallying at least 11 double-figure scoring games led by sophomore Barry Brown’s 15.
- K-State connected on 50 percent or better from the field against West Virginia for the 10th time this season, hitting on exactly 50 percent (28-of-56) of its field goals. The team has shot 50 percent or better 5 times in the last 6 outings, including 3 consecutive road games.
- K-State ranks among the national leaders in steals (8.5 spg./18th) and turnovers forced (16.4/23rd). The Wildcats have helped force double-digit turnovers in 17 games, including 10 or more steals 7 times, and have scored at least 14 points off those turnovers in 18 games. The team is averaging 18.1 points off of turnovers, including 16.7 points in Big 12 play.
THE OPPONENT: IOWA STATE (12-6, 4-3 Big 12)
- Iowa State enters Tuesday’s game with a 12-6 record and a 4-3 mark in Big 12 play after a dramatic double-overtime 92-87 win at Oklahoma on Saturday… The Cyclones are 7-2 at home this season, including 2-1 in Big 12 play.
- The Cyclones are averaging 81.6 points on 45.8 percent shooting, including 36.5 percent from 3-point range, on the season with 39.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game… They are allowing opponents 68.5 points per game on 41 percent shooting, including 33.4 percent from beyond the arc… The team is shooting 65.3 percent from the free throw line.
- Iowa State ranks 1st in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6) with a league-low 10.1 turnovers per contest.
- The Cyclones are one of the most experienced teams in the Big 12 with 5 senior starters led by All-American candidate Monte Morris, who leads the team in both scoring (16.1 ppg.) and assists (6.0 apg.)… Fellow senior Naz Mitrou-Long also averages 16.1 points per game to go with a team-best 47 3-point field goals, while Deonte Burton (13.9 ppg.) and Matt Thomas (11.0 ppg.) also average double figures… Burton leads the Cyclones in rebounding (6.8 rpg.) and blocked shots (1.2 bpg.).
- Iowa State is led by second-year coach Steve Prohm, who has a 139-47 record in his 6th season as a head coach and a 35-18 mark with the Cyclones… He led Murray State to 3 postseason appearances and 2 regular-season conference titles from 2011-15.
BREAKING DOWN THE SERIES
- This will be the 223rd meeting between the two schools with K-State leading the series, 137-85.
- The 222 meetings are the 3rd-most against one opponent behind Kansas (285) and Missouri (236).
- The 137 wins are the most against one opponent ahead of the 126 vs. Nebraska and 120 vs. Missouri.
- Iowa State leads the series, 22-20, in the Big 12 era, including a 14-6 mark at home in that span.
- K-State has a slight 50-49 edge in Ames in the series, but has lost 5 in a row since an 86-85 win over Feb. 5, 2011.
- The Cyclones swept the season series a year ago for the first time since 2012, posting a 76-63 win at Bramlage Coliseum on Jan. 16, 2016 before an 80-61 victory at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 27, 2016.
LAST SEASON VS. IOWA STATE
- Iowa State won both meetings in 2016, including an 80-61 victory in the last meeting at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 27, 2016.
- No. 17/17 Iowa State broke open a tight contest with a 13-0 run midway through the second half, as the Cyclones tallied an 80-61 victory over K-State in the last meeting at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 27, 2016… With the Wildcats leading 39-37 with 16:28 to play, the Cyclones scored 13 consecutive points over a 3-minute stretch, which included 3 straight 3-pointers… The loss spoiled a stellar performance from D.J. Johnson, who collected his first career 20-point game with a game-high 22 to go with 9 boards.
- In the first meeting of 2016, K-State fell behind early and could never recover, as No. 17/18 Iowa State posted a 76-63 win at Bramlage Coliseum on Jan. 16… The Cyclones used a 15-0 run midway through the first half then used another 7-0 spurt to prevent any further comeback by the Wildcats… Justin Edwards led the way with 19 points, while Wesley Iwundu (11) and Kamau Stokes (10) also registered double figures… It was Iowa State’s first win at Bramlage Coliseum since Feb. 25, 2012.
- Among those returning, Johnson averaged 14.5 points on 66.7 percent (10-of-15) shooting in 2 games against the Cyclones in 2016 to go with a team-high 6.5 rebounds, while Iwundu (11.5 ppg.) and Stokes (10.0 ppg.) also averaged double figures.