Local Youth Win Big at AAU Northern Indoor Nationals

Track and Field United, a youth track club, comprised of athletes from Fort Riley, Junction City and Chapman received National recognition at the AAU Northern Indoor Nationals in Rockford, IL on January 14th and 15th.

Nearly all of the nine athletes that attended placed in the top 8 in their age groups at the National meet. The team won the 6 and under boys division overall team title – with just one athlete.

The team competed again at Kansas State University on January 22nd, and will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to compete on Sunday, January 29th at the Jayhawk Indoor High School Open.

These are the results from the AAU Northern Indoor Nationals:

6 and under boys: Draeson Gulley, 1st place 60m dash; 1st place Long Jump; 1st place 200m dash

11 year old girls: Morgan Little, 1st place Long Jump, 4th place 200m dash, 4th place 60m dash; Vyrl Edwards, 5th place Long Jump, 8th place 200m dash, 7th place 400m dash

15 year old girls: Tiara Smith, 7th place 400m dash; Ninti Little, 1st place long jump

17-18 year old girls: Amaya Booker, 7th place 60m dash

Results from KSU Wildcat Highschool/Pre-high school meet:

High School Girls 60m dash: 1st place Ninti Little, 2nd place Amaya Booker, 4th place Keiana Neuman, 5th place Tiara Smith

High School Girls 60m Hurdles: 1st place Keiana Neuman

High School Girls 200m dash: 1st place Amaya Booker, 4th place Tiara Smith

High School Girls Long Jump: 1st place Ninti Little

High School Girls 4x400m relay: 1st place(team of Ninti Little, Keiana Neuman, Tiara Smith, Amaya Booker)

Middle School Girls Long Jump: 1st place Morgan Little, 5th place Vyrl Edwards

Middle School Girls 60m dash: 1st place Morgan Little, 2nd place Vyrl Edwards

Middle School Girls 300m dash: 1st place Vyrl Edwards, 2nd place Morgan Little, 13th Patience Okemba

Middle School Girls Mile: 11th place, Patience Okemba

If you are interested in joining Track and Field United for the outdoor summer season or want more information, email: tracknfieldunited@gmail.com.