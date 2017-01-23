Patricia Allen Named GCH Employee of the Quarter

Patricia Allen, RN is the first Employee of the Quarter recipient for 2017 at Geary Community Hospital! Allen works in the Intensive Care Unit at GCH.

Although Pat is relatively new to GCH – joining the ICU team in June 2016 – she came to GCH with many years of experience from multiple nursing units and varied care systems. According to her colleagues, Pat goes above and beyond to share her knowledge with co-workers to help better them in their work. Pat is very engaged in identifying opportunities to enhance our care in the ICU and has been a valued resource during high acuity times. She quickly identifies gaps in current policy and has been a change agent within the unit.

Shannon Rosauer

Marketing and Public Relations Specialist