Police: Kan. man jailed for giving kids prescription sedative

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on child endangerment charges.

After a call from the Department of Children and Families just before 1 a.m. on Monday, police went to a residence in the 800 Block of N. 4th in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

During the welfare check, police visited with 46-year-old Andrew D. Poling.

He told police he gave a 7-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl Clonazepam, his wife’s prescription drug to help the children sleep.

The boy said he was tired and his head was pounding like a drum.

Both children were taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Just after 4:30 a.m. police booked Poling into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of aggravated endangerment of a child.