Sheriff’s Department Works Two Accidents

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department reported that Deputies responded to k-244 mile marker one Saturday night for a car vs. deer accident. Brandon White, Rochester, New Hampshire, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz westbound when a deer entered the roadway, causing front end damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

—

Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Davis Creek Road Sunday night for a one vehicle non-injury accident. Cheyenne Koppa, White City, was traveling southbound in a 2006 Honda Element when a deer entered the roadway.