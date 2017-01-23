TJ Taylor to Retire

The longtime Junction City High School band director and District Instrumental Coordinator T.J. Taylor has announced his plan to retire from USD 475 at the end of the current school year.

Taylor made the announcement on his Facebook page. He stated after 36 years in music education, his age and increasing struggle to keep up with the physical demands of the job it has caused him to realize that it is time for him to step down and let a younger generation take over. “I believe this decision is what will be best for me as well as the JCHS students. I will depart with many friends and many great memories of my time at JCHS.”

Under Taylor’s direction JCHS marching bands have travelled to numerous college football bowl games for performances, ranging from the Cotton Bowl to the Fiesta Bowl. This May 29th the band will also participate in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C.