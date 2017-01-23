United Way of Junction City/Geary County Falls Short of Goal

The annual United Way Fundraising Campaign in Junction City and Geary County raised just over $97,000 – while a considerable effort, it’s short of the $140,000 goal.

Nicole Mader, United Way Executive Director, said a ‘second wind campaign’ is being considered.

“Our initial campaign has closed…at this time we are debating on doing a second wind campaign as well as possible reductions to the agencies – not something that we were really thrilled about doing – but unfortunately, if that’s what you have [then] that’s what you work with the best you can,” said Mader.

Mader added that [they] are also considering more fundraisers such as ‘Restaurant Days’.

“One thing we are debating on is the second wind campaign and with that there will also be an educational spin to it as well to remind that community that United Way is more than just fundraising; we are a community organization, we do events such as ‘Stuff the Bus’, ‘Day of Caring’…” said Mader.

One thing is for certain: “One way or another, we are not giving up; we are not ready to wave the white flag or admit defeat, we still would like to do as much as we can because we know those agencies depend on us so much,” said Mader.

The United Way of Junction City/Geary County supports over a dozen agencies in the community.

For more information, or to help the United Way efforts visit http://www.unitedwayjcgc.org/ or call 238-2117.