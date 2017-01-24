City/County Looking at Future Development and Growth of JC

A proposed City/County Comprehensive plan will go to the Metropolitan Planning Commission in Junction City for consideration.

David Yearout, MPC Planning and Zoning Administrator said that this proposal could be a mpa for future development and growth in the community.

“Presuming that there were no issues holding you back – like money, or political will or anything else – where would you want to be in 20 years, and what would you like to see happen in the community in 20 years; do you want to grow?” said Yearout.

In order for growth, there must be space for businesses and expansion – does Junction City have that?

“The biggest issue that came to the forefront when we started our stakeholder meetings back in the beginning and brought in dozens and dozens of folks from around the community, the theme that came out consistently was ‘we really don’t have any place for businesses to go and create jobs or industrial development’; there is land that everybody points to particularly on the east side of the City down in the bottoms, and they call it the bottoms because it floods,” said Yearout. “That’s a big hinderance to anybody that’s putting millions of dollars into a building.”

Yearout noted that the same issue exists to the south of the city leaving the west side of town as the only direction for potential new growth and development.

The plan calls for consideration toward putting an interchange at Taylor Road and I-70, making improvements on Taylor Road to Ash Street – Liberty Hall Road and extending Strauss Blvd. both east and west.