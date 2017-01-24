Four Express Interest in Board of Education Seat

The Geary USD 475 Board of Education will interview four applicants for a vacancy on the board.

Board member Kim Milleson recently resigned, and four people have written letters of interest seeking to fill the seat. Their names were announced at the school board meeting on Monday. They include Heinrich Biggs, William Brooks, Matthew Holloway and Diana Dean.

The BOE will interview the candidates on Feb. 20 at Junction City Middle School and then make a decision on the appointment of one of the applicants to the board.