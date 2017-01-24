JCHS to Honor Longtime Wrestling Coach Robert Laster

Junction City High School will recognize BlueJay Wrestling Head Coach Robert Laster for his longtime dedication to JCHS athletics.

Laster has been the Head Coach of the wrestling program for 30 years.

The Blue Jays will host their annual Varsity wrestling tournament this Saturday, January 28th starting at 9:00am.

Following the tournament, there will be a reception for Coach Laster in the high school cafeteria. The community is invited to come to the tournament and join Coach Laster, his family and friends in the cafeteria after the tournament to celebrate his 30 years of coaching.

As a token of appreciation, Junction City High School will recognize Friday, January 27th as Coach Laster Day at the high school.