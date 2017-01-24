Sheriff: Runaway Kansas teen in danger

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are asking the public to find a runaway teen.

Samantha Alicia Rose Craddock, 14, and two other teens ran away from St. Francis Community Services in the 5000 Block of West Cloud Street in Salina on Monday evening, according to Sheriff’s Department Lt. Mike Smith. Deputies found two of the girls.

She was last seen running from the facility south across a pasture. Deputies searched for her until about 10:30p.m.

The search resumed Tuesday morning. Volunteers are searching on foot and on horseback.

Craddock is described as a white 5′ 5″ tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a dark green shirt, dark gray sweats, a dark green zip up sweatshirt, and green shoes.

The teen is in danger because she left without prescription medication that she needs, according to Smith.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500. Anyone who sees someone who they believe night be Craddock is asked to call 911.