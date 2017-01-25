2 hospitalized after semi hits vehicle at scene of fatal Kan. crash

GREENWOOD COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9p.m. on Tuesday in Greenwood County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Kenworth semi driven by Robert Leroy Kirby, Jr., 61, Hutchinson. was westbound on U.S.400 twelve miles west of Fredonia.

The semi hit a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by Donald Allen Lank, 54, Coffeyville, that was disabled in the westbound lanes from a previous fatality accident.

The collision caused the Jeep to strike a 2014 Ford Escape which was legally parked on the eastbound shoulder

Lank was dead from a previous accident involving a vehicle that crossed the center line.

Passengers in the Jeep Jacob Reiner, 16, and Matthew Reiner, 24, were transported to the hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Details on their place of residence were not released.

Kirby was not injured.

Both accidents remains under investigation.