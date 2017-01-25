Eastern Mosul Liberated – Operation Inherent Resolve Update from Maj. General Martin

Fort Riley and First Infantry Division Commanding General Joseph M. Martin provided a live update via teleconference from the Pentagon Wednesday morning on the state of affairs approximately 100 days in to Operation Inherent Resolve.

Martin, Commanding General of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command announced the partial liberation of a key city in the fight against ISIS.

“Last night after more than 100 days of tough urban combat, the government of Iraq and the Iraqi securities forces announced the liberation of Eastern Mosul…This is a monumental achievement for the Iraqi security forces and one that would have been a difficult task for any army in the world,” said Martin.

Martin predicts that the fight ahead in Western Mosul will be a challenge.

“Dash (terrorist threat) has had over two years to fortify it’s defensive positions and prepare its supplies for that defense…Dash continues to be a parasite, relentlessly exploiting the people and infrastructure – like hospitals, schools and mosques – despite the international laws protecting them, the important thing to remember is that the Iraqi security forces and every nation in this coalition are united with the goal to liberate Mosul and defeat Dash in Iraq,” said Martin.

With Eastern Mosul liberated 100 days in to the combined efforts with the First Infantry Division, it may seem like a matter of time before the West is won – Martin predicts that it won’t be an easy task.

“The Iraqis have made significant progress in retaking a city about the size of Philadelphia, in a fight that would be difficult for any army to execute,” said Martin.

Martin described the fight in Mosul, a city of about 1.2 million people, as some of the “hardest door to door fighting the world has seen in recent history”.

As a coalition force, Martin said that their role is to assist and advise the Iraqi forces to enable them to defeat the enemy.

The Fighting First took command of the the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command, Operation Inherent Resolve on November 17th, 2016 after a transfer of authority ceremony relieving the 101st Airborne Division of Fort Campbell, KY.

This is the second tour for the 1st Infantry Division in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.