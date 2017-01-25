Lady Jays to Compete in Firebird Winter Classic

The Junction City Lady Jays meet Wichita South in the first round of the Firebird Winter Classic at Lawrence Free State High School at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. You can listen to the game on the 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC.

Junction City is 2-7 entering the eight team tournament while Wichita South is 10-0. The Titans program has won the last four Class 6A state championships.

The other first round games in the tournament have Lawrence Free State meeting Wichita Northwest, Seaman vs. Hutchinson and Schlagle against Shawnee Mission South.

The tournament continues Friday and Saturday.