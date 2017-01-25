Lawsuit: School camera recorded people changing clothes

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A former teacher claims in a lawsuit that a Kansas high school installed a hidden camera in a classroom where people sometimes changed clothes.

Rob Marriott filed the lawsuit against Bonner Springs High School. It was moved Tuesday from county to federal court.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2jy3IPV ) Marriott alleged the videotaping occurred from 2009 to mid-2015.

The lawsuit says Marriott and others sometimes used the room to change clothes and one year it was used as a visiting locker room during a basketball tournament. Marriott also says he used the room to have confidential discussions with students and colleagues.

The current school district superintendent, Dan Brungardt, is not named in the lawsuit. He says the district is working with its attorneys on the lawsuit.