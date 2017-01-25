Obituaries – January 25, 2017

Laura E. Lacy, 85, of Junction City, passed away on January 21, 2017 at Geary Community Hospital.

Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home .

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2017 at Ward Chapel A.M.E. with Reverend Andrew Rollins officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery.

