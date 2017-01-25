Public Invited to Share Memories at Museum on January 29th

JUNCTION CITY, KS — Do you have memories of civilian life during World War II? Visit the museum at 5th and Adams on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. to share your memories with Geary County Historical Society!

Memories at the Museum is a new monthly program aimed at preserving the stories of Geary County residents. On the last Sunday of each month, members of the public are invited to share their memories of the past with museum staff in a group roundtable-style discussion, with a new theme announced each month. A recording of the moderated conversation will be entered into the museum’s archives.

This month, the theme is World War II from the home front, marking the start of the Year of the Soldier at Geary County Historical Society. Anyone with memories of civilian life during WWII, even if they were not yet residents of Geary County, is invited to share their experiences.

Local residents might recall picking milkweed on the side of the road as a child for use in life preservers, turning out all the lights in the house for a city-wide air raid drill in 1942, or shopping for groceries with ration books.

Memories at the Museum will be held Sunday, January 29 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the museum auditorium — bring your memories and we’ll provide treats!

For more information about Memories at the Museum or to RSVP, call the museum at 785-238-1666 or stop by Tuesday through Friday during business hours.