Senator Moran Appoints New State Director

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) recently appointed a new state director, Alex Richard, to oversee state office operations and represent him in the state when he’s working on behalf of Kansans in Washington, D.C. Richard is taking over for Brennen Britton who has moved to the nation’s capital to serve as chief of staff.

“Alex has been a significant part of my legislative efforts in Washington, D.C., and I’m thrilled he has an opportunity to return home to Kansas,” Sen. Moran said. “He will oversee our state offices and personnel, serve as a liaison between local and state leaders, and ensure Kansans requesting assistance with federal agencies are helped in a timely fashion.”

“I look forward to returning home to serve Kansans in this new capacity,” Richard said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to travel across the state and hear directly from Kansans the issues facing our communities. Their voices will continue to shape Senator Moran’s work in Washington.”

Richard grew up in Prairie Village, Kan. He was previously Sen. Moran’s legislative director and deputy chief of staff based in Washington, D.C. Richard received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Kansas.