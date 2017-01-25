Sheriff: Missing Kansas teen found safe

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County have found a runaway teen.

Samantha Alicia Rose Craddock, 14, and two other teens ran away from St. Francis Community Services in the 5000 Block of West Cloud Street in Salina on Monday evening, according to Sheriff’s Department Lt. Mike Smith. Deputies found two of the girls.

Craddock was last seen running from the facility south across a pasture. Deputies searched for her until about 10:30p.m. and continued a search on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, officers received a tip from a Highway Department employee, according to According to Lt. Michael Ascher.

Craddock was picked up near the intersection of West Farrelly and South Fairchilds Road. She was transported to the hospital for a health examination but had no signs of trauma, according to Ascher.