Tentative Ideas for Sundown Salute Entertainment

There is a tentative plan for Sundown Salute entertainment in 2017. The new committee overseeing the event has five days scheduled from June 30 through July 4.

Committee chair Nikki Londene said the opening night would feature a street dance. There could be local and regional musicians performing. “We’d love to kick it off with a street dance, a really well known DJ that can mix together some fun stuff, and we can just have a great night that night and everybody can just celebrate the beginning of Sundown Salute with carnival rides and start beginning to celebrate the Big Red One’s birthday party.”

The overall theme that has been agreed upon is ‘100 years and going strong.’

Other entertainment plans would include a headliner on Saturday night July 1, with local bands leading up to the headline performance.

July 2, a Sunday, would include church services and religious bands until 4 p.m., then switch over to country music.

July 3 would showcase local groups, and July 4 would be a patriotic USA type night with the 1st Infantry Division Band and 1st Infantry Division Rock Band. There would be fireworks.

This is all tentative at this point. Fundraising must occu, bands obtained and Fort Riley permission obtained for the 1st Infantry Division bands.